Rockford native who once weighed nearly 550 pounds writes first book to inspire others

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Rockford woman who once weighed more than 500 pounds has written her first book.

Tina Jacobs, 41, was nearly 550 pounds a decade ago when her doctor told her she needed to get healthy or she wouldn’t be around to raise her children. It was at the moment her journey to health and wellness began.

That journey is partially chronicled in “Pieces of Me,” a book that also includes a blueprint for readers to feel comfortable taking the first steps to live their best lives–emotionally and physically.

“There are so many people dying over body image and food issues,” Jacobs said. “I want to just help the world.”

Jacobs, who now lives in South Carolina, says while dropping weight was what she needed to do during the first three years, it’s no longer her goal. She went from 550 pounds to 157 pounds but realized maintaining that weight wasn’t realistic. That’s when upped her game and started studying nutrition and learning how to build healthy muscle.

Today, Jacobs weighs more than 200 pounds and is in the best shape of her life.

“I am chasing internal health, because we are created in different sizes and shapes,” she said.

“Pieces of Me” was released in February and is already inspiring people around the world. Jacobs has heard from people as far away as Egypt about how inspired they are by her story and what she offers in its pages.

“And it goes through many things,” she said of the book. “It goes through self love, a healthy relationship with your clothes for the gym, how your body image is and what to eat.”

Jacobs says she recommends consulting with a doctor and taking workouts and eating plans she lays out in her book slowly. She says when started at Rockford’s YMCA facilities and Peak Fitness, she often had difficulties getting from one end of the gym to the other. But, she said giving up was never an option.

“You can be healthy at many sizes,” she said of the book’s central message. “So it’s about learning about what’s best for your design.”

Tammy Millman, of Rockford, has known Jacobs for five years and picked up a copy of “Pieces of Me” as soon as it was available.

“Her story inspired me to get back on track and do better with my life and help myself out” Millman said.

Millman says she’s lost 150 pounds herself by making healthy lifestyle changes Jacobs helped her with over the years. She uses the book stay accountable.

“She’s given me a lot of healthy recipes to calm my rheumatoid arthritis I have,” she said. “I have a lot of inflammation in my body.”

Jacobs said “Pieces of Me” is basically everything I’ve been doing, just in a shorter version so people have a starting point.”

The book is available on Amazon for $24.99. Jacobs plans to use the proceeds to help her clients pay post weight-loss skin surgery after weight loss and other expenses.

