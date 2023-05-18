Rockford gets a new Chamber of Commerce, Greater Arab Chamber of Commerce

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All eyes are on a new Chamber of Commerce within the city of Rockford that fosters diversity and inclusivity, while supporting economic well-being and quality of life for everyone.

“Everything is built on education, so if you want success, you’ll need to sell the knowledge, so we are promoting the knowledge. How to do business, how to be part of the big picture.” said Mustafa Abdall, the Greater Arab Chamber of Commerce president.

The Greater-Rockford Arab Chamber of Commerce holds its first meeting, empowering aspiring Arab entrepreneurs and community members to pursue their enterprise journeys.

However, achieving that goal isn’t a one-size-fits-all. Group leaders say it takes partners at every level, residents, businesses, elected officials and more to change Rockford for the better.

“If you don’t have website, we have a graphic designer that will help you do the website. If you want to start business, we will help you. We will refer you to the resources, to the banks, to the business,” said Abdall, “We tried to make it happen, but we had many obstacles, but finally a few months ago we found the board and now we’re at 10. We have started since morning working and getting calls and accepting memberships and we are busy.”

