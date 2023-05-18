New bill provides free, healthy school meals to all students in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois lawmakers look to improve the health and well-being of Illinois students, voting yes on HB2471 in both the Springfield House and Senate.

“A hungry student doesn’t learn much, but one we can make sure is fed, it helps with their learning experience,” said one of the bill’s sponsors, State Rep. Maurice West.

During the pandemic, federal waivers provided students from Kindergarten through 12th grade with free, healthy school meals. However, those waivers ended in June of 2022. West says it’s vital that those benefits return.

“They find themselves going throughout the day hungry. Then, unfortunately, some of our students, unfortunately a lot of our students, then go home hungry,” he said.

Sentiments echoed by both his colleagues in Springfield, and health professionals, like UW Health Nutritionist Brianne Thornton. Thornton says these meals are incredibly important for child development.

“It effects their immune system, and how frequently they might be getting sick, it effects their energy levels and their ability to concentrate at school, it can effect their behavior and their mood,” she told 23 News.

Thornton isn’t just happy students are getting these free meals, but that they’re also going to be healthy. She’s excited that students might get exposed to new foods they might not see at home.

“If they’re not getting it at home, school is an opportunity for them to get exposed to new foods and increase the variety of their diet. So that into adulthood they are used to seeing colorful foods on their plates,” Thornton said.

The bill passed in the House by a vote of 88-24 and in the Senate 52-1. It will now head to the Governor’s desk. Under the bill, school districts provide the free meals and then apply for reimbursement from the state. Leaders will disperse the funds fairly to each district.

