New bill provides free, healthy school meals to all students in Illinois

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois lawmakers look to improve the health and well-being of Illinois students, voting yes on HB2471 in both the Springfield House and Senate.

“A hungry student doesn’t learn much, but one we can make sure is fed, it helps with their learning experience,” said one of the bill’s sponsors, State Rep. Maurice West.

During the pandemic, federal waivers provided students from Kindergarten through 12th grade with free, healthy school meals. However, those waivers ended in June of 2022. West says it’s vital that those benefits return.

“They find themselves going throughout the day hungry. Then, unfortunately, some of our students, unfortunately a lot of our students, then go home hungry,” he said.

Sentiments echoed by both his colleagues in Springfield, and health professionals, like UW Health Nutritionist Brianne Thornton. Thornton says these meals are incredibly important for child development.

“It effects their immune system, and how frequently they might be getting sick, it effects their energy levels and their ability to concentrate at school, it can effect their behavior and their mood,” she told 23 News.

Thornton isn’t just happy students are getting these free meals, but that they’re also going to be healthy. She’s excited that students might get exposed to new foods they might not see at home.

“If they’re not getting it at home, school is an opportunity for them to get exposed to new foods and increase the variety of their diet. So that into adulthood they are used to seeing colorful foods on their plates,” Thornton said.

The bill passed in the House by a vote of 88-24 and in the Senate 52-1. It will now head to the Governor’s desk. Under the bill, school districts provide the free meals and then apply for reimbursement from the state. Leaders will disperse the funds fairly to each district.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Bob Hopkins.
Rockford man becomes nurse at 45-years-old
A federal trial court and appeals court also declined to put the law on hold.
Lawmakers react after Supreme Court rejects Illinois gun law challenge
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Freeport Police Department vehicle.
Wanted teen arrested five months after Freeport shooting, armed robbery
Tina Jacobs is the author of "Pieces of Me: Your Journey to Self-Discovery, Wellness, and...
Rockford native who once weighed nearly 550 pounds writes first book to inspire others

Latest News

During the pandemic, federal waivers provided students from Kindergarten through 12th grade...
New bill provides free, healthy school meals to all students in Illinois
Rockford officials remind residents to keep bikes off sidewalks
Organizers say the Rockton Pelican Fest will have several new additions this year.
Rockton Pelican Fest returns with new additions
The club invites the community to learn about its history this Sunday in DeKalb.
Why you should learn more about steam power engines