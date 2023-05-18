Freeport police: One hurt in gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police in Freeport are looking for suspects after a 19-year-old man was hurt Wednesday night in a suspected gang-related shooting.

It happened around 10:15 p.m., May 17, in the 1100 block of S. Galena. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.

