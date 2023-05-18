Ford recalls SUVs, some for a second time, to fix rear camera display

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed.

The recall covers certain Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators from the 2020 through 2023 model years, as well as 2020 through 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. All have 360-degree cameras.

Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn’t work.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that the lack of a rear camera image can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford says it’s working with parts suppliers to identify the cause and develop a repair. Vehicles that were fixed under a January recall will have to be repaired again.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Bob Hopkins.
Rockford man becomes nurse at 45-years-old
Freeport Police Department vehicle.
Wanted teen arrested five months after Freeport shooting, armed robbery
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
Todd Smith was convicted in 2017 of beating his wife, 30-year-old Katrina Smith, to death with...
Todd Smith’s latest attempt at new trial hits roadblock
A federal trial court and appeals court also declined to put the law on hold.
Lawmakers react after Supreme Court rejects Illinois gun law challenge

Latest News

President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a...
Biden consults with Japan’s Kishida ahead of G-7 summit
FILE - This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows...
Deutsche Bank to pay $75 million to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims, lawyers say
The Texas House approved a bill that would impact transgender athletes.
Texas House approves anti-trans sports bill
I-75 northbound was closed in the Cincinnati area Saturday night because of a crash. Officers...
Businessman dies in shooting on Ohio interstate