Dropkick Murphys to bring fall tour to Rockford’s BMO Center

The Dropkick Murphys get plugged in for their fall tour with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.
The Dropkick Murphys get plugged in for their fall tour with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.(BMO Center)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Dropkick Murphys hit the road this fall and are making a stop in Rockford, Ill!

Fans can see them perform live on Fri., Oct. 20 at the BMO Center, 300 Elm St., with opening acts The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.

Local ticket pre-sale opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 18. Tickets open to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19, online at www.dropkickmurphys.com and wearetheinterrupters.com.

Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 815-968-5222, or in person at the BMO Center box office.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Bob Hopkins.
Rockford man becomes nurse at 45-years-old
Freeport Police Department vehicle.
Wanted teen arrested five months after Freeport shooting, armed robbery
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
A federal trial court and appeals court also declined to put the law on hold.
Lawmakers react after Supreme Court rejects Illinois gun law challenge
Todd Smith was convicted in 2017 of beating his wife, 30-year-old Katrina Smith, to death with...
Todd Smith’s latest attempt at new trial hits roadblock

Latest News

Youth have the opportunity to see professional musicians in their element, planting the seed...
Rockford Symphony Orchestra perform for stateline students
The band Papa Roach makes its return to the stage with a new tour and is headed to Rockford, Ill.
Papa Roach gets ready to rock the Coronado Performing Arts Center
Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert
Disney’s ‘Encanto: The Sing-Along Concert’ heads to Rockford
Don't miss your chance to see Three Dog Night in concert on Saturday, October 7.
Three Dog Night to perform live in Rockford