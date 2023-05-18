Dropkick Murphys to bring fall tour to Rockford’s BMO Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Dropkick Murphys hit the road this fall and are making a stop in Rockford, Ill!

Fans can see them perform live on Fri., Oct. 20 at the BMO Center, 300 Elm St., with opening acts The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.

Local ticket pre-sale opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 18. Tickets open to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19, online at www.dropkickmurphys.com and wearetheinterrupters.com.

Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 815-968-5222, or in person at the BMO Center box office.

