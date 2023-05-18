Curtis Metal Finishing Company suffers damage from an explosion

Liquid petroleum gas tank explodes with workers inside, no injuries reported.
Photo of first responders on the scene of the fire.
Photo of first responders on the scene of the fire.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A metal finishing company suffers major damage inside the building Thursday after a liquid petroleum gas tank unexpectedly exploded.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department and Loves Park Fire Department both responded to the explosion around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Curtis Metal Finishing Company’s general manager, Eric West, workers were inside the building when the tank exploded. He says two workers were closest to the tank, but thankfully - no one was injured from the explosion. The building suffered some major damage inside, according to West.

Employees were evacuated from the building and sent home. The employees will not return to work until emergency personnel have concluded that the building is secure, according to West.

West says the cause of the tank exploding is unknown and will be looked into.

We will update you once we know more.

