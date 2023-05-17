Wanted teen arrested five months after Freeport shooting, armed robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport teen suspected in a December 2022 shooting that sent two people to the hospital is now in custody.

Police arrested the teen May 16 on multiple aggravated battery and armed robbery charges.

The shooting happened Dec. 8, 2022, in the 600 block of W. Avon. The two victims, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to nearby hospitals.

Investigators say the three people involved were sharing a ride when the 16-year-old tried to to rob the victims and began shooting.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.