Wanted teen arrested five months after Freeport shooting, armed robbery

Shortly after the shooting, the 16-year-old was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Freeport Police Department vehicle.
By Laura Neuzil
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport teen suspected in a December 2022 shooting that sent two people to the hospital is now in custody.

Police arrested the teen May 16 on multiple aggravated battery and armed robbery charges.

The shooting happened Dec. 8, 2022, in the 600 block of W. Avon. The two victims, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to nearby hospitals.

Investigators say the three people involved were sharing a ride when the 16-year-old tried to to rob the victims and began shooting.

