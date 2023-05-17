Temperatures to cool sharply, rapidly Tuesday evening

Sunshine to prevail for several days to come
By Mark Henderson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Summer-like warmth paid the Stateline another visit Tuesday, albeit temporarily.

For the seventh time in 2023, temperatures reached the 80° mark at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, though changes are being set into motion right before our eyes, as a back door cold front plows inland from the northeast.

What’s to result is a temperature drop of some 20° to 25° in a matter of just a few hours. Well before the stroke of midnight, most of us are to have seen temperatures fall into the 50s.

Temperatures are to drop sharply Tuesday evening.
Temperatures are to drop sharply Tuesday evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Temperatures are to drop sharply Tuesday evening.
Temperatures are to drop sharply Tuesday evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Temperatures are to drop sharply Tuesday evening.
Temperatures are to drop sharply Tuesday evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Temperatures are to drop sharply Tuesday evening.
Temperatures are to drop sharply Tuesday evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all is said and done, temperatures will fall into the middle 40s by the time we wake up Wednesday, and wind chills are to push down into the 30s.

We'll go from a high of 80° Tuesday to Wednesday morning wind chills in the 30s.
We'll go from a high of 80° Tuesday to Wednesday morning wind chills in the 30s.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As Canadian high pressure settles into the region Wednesday, sunshine is to dominate once again. In fact, it’s quite likely we see unlimited sunshine Wednesday. While certainly cooler than Tuesday thanks to easterly winds off of Lake Michigan, Wednesday is to be, by all accounts a very pleasant day, with temperatures likely to reach seasonable levels in the lower 70s.

Full sunshine is in the cards on Wednesday.
Full sunshine is in the cards on Wednesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High pressure slides eastward Thursday, setting us up with a return to southerly winds, which means warmer temperatures. Highs on Thursday are to reach the middle to upper 70s.

Sunshine will dominate again on Thursday.
Sunshine will dominate again on Thursday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front will approach Thursday night into early Friday morning, bringing with it our next chances for showers and thunderstorms. While the chances for wet and stormy weather are on the rise, the threat for severe weather is very low at this stage in the game.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to sweep through the region late Thursday night into early...
Showers and thunderstorms are likely to sweep through the region late Thursday night into early Friday morning.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Showers and storms should quickly exit the area early Friday morning.
Showers and storms should quickly exit the area early Friday morning.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, sunshine is to take over for the rest of our Friday, though northwesterly winds will usher in slightly cooler air. Expect high temperatures Friday to revert back to the lower 70s.

Friday is now shaping up to be a wonderful looking day.
Friday is now shaping up to be a wonderful looking day.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The Thursday night/Friday morning rain chance not only represents the only chance for rain in the next five days, it’s actually the only rain chance we have in the forecast for the next TEN days.

Thursday night into Friday morning represent out only rain chance of the week.
Thursday night into Friday morning represent out only rain chance of the week.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for temperatures, look for highs in the lower 70s Saturday, middle to upper 70s Sunday and Monday, upper 70s to near 80° Tuesday, and then a steady string of 80s next Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police say the man was shot in the 200 block of 7th Street and his injuries are...
Police: Two shot on 7th Street in Rockford
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Keith and Lynn Williams hope to carry the legacy with a new name
Rockford’s Dari Fair under new ownership
23 WIFR Rockford
Programming guide issues resolved; updates underway
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk

Latest News

Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 5/16/2023
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 5/16/2023
Temperatures will fall sharply late Tuesday afternoon or early Tuesday evening, from the 80s to...
Sunshine returns Tuesday, wild temperature swings to follow
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 5/15/2023
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 5/15/2023
Increasing Clouds and Low 80′s Today
Mostly Cloudy & Low 70′s