‘Suspicious’ man in Maine middle school offers needles to student in girls’ restroom, police say

Officers approached the man and found he had offered hypodermic needles to a student inside the...
Officers approached the man and found he had offered hypodermic needles to a student inside the girls’ restroom.(OKRAD/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) – A suspicious man entered a Maine middle school building and offered needles to a student inside the girls’ restroom, police said.

According to the Portland Police Department, officers were dispatched to King Middle School on Monday morning for a report of a suspicious man in the building.

Officers approached the man and found he had offered hypodermic needles to a student inside the girls’ restroom.

Police said the man, identified as 43-year-old Jacob Horwitch, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, violation of privacy, and refusing to submit to arrest using physical force.

Records show he is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

According to WMTW, school officials said at a board meeting Tuesday night that Horwitch entered the school through a side door that a teacher had left propped open while students had class outside.

Co-superintendent Aaron Townsend said the teacher did not follow protocols by leaving the door open, allowing access to the building.

“We are following up with this individual in terms of appropriate accountability,” Townsend said at the meeting, WMTW reports.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Wire Fraud charges
Two Kentucky men indicted in Illinois on wire fraud charges
Rockford police say the man was shot in the 200 block of 7th Street and his injuries are...
Police: Two shot on 7th Street in Rockford

Latest News

The officer was in a marked cruiser when the suspect, on foot, abruptly entered the roadway and...
Chief: Man shot by police ran at ‘full sprint’ toward officer while holding sword over head
Photo of Bob Hopkins.
Rockford man becomes nurse at 45-years-old
A New York man apparently trying to kill himself on the Staten Island ferry was saved by police...
VIDEO: Man rescued after apparently trying to jump off ferry
FILE - This photo combo of images provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD...
LIVE: Biden honors 9 with Medal of Valor, including 2 NYPD officers killed after 911 call