Supreme Court won’t put Illinois gun law on hold while court challenge continues

The Supreme Court says that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether South Carolina’s congressional districts need to be redrawn because they discriminate against Black voters. The justices said Monday they would review a lower-court ruling that found a coastal district running from Charleston to Hilton Head was intentionally redrawn to reduce the number of Black Democratic-leaning voters to make it more likely Republican candidates would win. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines.

The high court denied an emergency request from people challenging the law, which bans so-called assault weapons. The law’s opponents had asked the court to put the law on hold while a court challenge continues. The court did not comment and no justice publicly dissented.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Wire Fraud charges
Two Kentucky men indicted in Illinois on wire fraud charges
Todd Smith was convicted in 2017 of beating his wife, 30-year-old Katrina Smith, to death with...
Todd Smith’s latest attempt at new trial hits roadblock

Latest News

Self effected: How social media affects our teens
Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that
FILE - Illinois state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, rises to speak on the floor of the Illinois...
Illinois moves toward gender inclusivity as others move away
Illinois’ governor plans to propose universal schooling for 3- and 4-year-olds, starting with...
Pritzker to float universal preschool and expanded day care
Matthew Mayer scored 18 of his career-high 26 points in the second half and Illinois defeated...
Mayer’s career-high 26 leads Illinois over Wisconsin 61-51