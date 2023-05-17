Rockton native Corey Anderson scheduled to fight in Bellator 297

CHICAGO (WIFR) - Rockton native Corey Anderson is set to return to the ring next month as a part of the Bellator 297 lineup next month in Chicago. This will be the first fight for Anderson since lost his rematch to Vadim Nemkov in November in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Final.

The stateline native will go up against Phil Davis in a featured light heavyweight bout. Davis was a national champion wrestler at Penn State at 197 pounds. Anderson enters with a 16-6-0 record while the 38-year-old Davis enters with a 24-6-0 record. It’ll be a battle of former wrestlers as Anderson wrestled at Newberry College and UW-Whitewater.

Bellator 297 is set to take place on Friday, June 16 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago with a double main event featuring Nemkov vs. Romero and Pettis vs. Pitbull.

