May 17 birthdays

By MC
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May 17 birthdays

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Wire Fraud charges
Two Kentucky men indicted in Illinois on wire fraud charges
Rockford police say the man was shot in the 200 block of 7th Street and his injuries are...
Police: Two shot on 7th Street in Rockford

Latest News

Five Auburn student-athletes sign letters of intent
Summertime for many kids means a break from school and a chance to be at home but park leaders...
Park leaders stress importance of keeping kids active this summer
Summertime for many kids means a break from school and a chance to be at home but park leaders...
Park leaders stress importance of keeping kids active this summer
Todd Smith was convicted in 2017 of beating his wife, 30-year-old Katrina Smith, to death with...
Todd Smith’s latest attempt at new trial hits roadblock