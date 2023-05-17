Machesney Park village clerk dies after brief illness

Robbin Snodgrass was a longtime public servant in Machesney Park.
Robbin Snodgrass was a longtime public servant in Machesney Park.(Village of Machesney Park)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Machesney Park announced Wednesday the death of its village clerk, Robbin Snodgrass.

Snodgrass died May 16, following a brief illness. She is remembered as a longtime public servant, having served two terms as a village trustee in District 1 from 2005-2009 and 2013-2017 before becoming village clerk.

“Robbin’s passing is a tremendous loss for the Village of Machesney Park. During this time of mourning, we honor Robbin for her unwavering dedication to our community,” said Mayor Steve Johnson in a statement.

Prior to becoming an elected official, Snodgrass worked for Rock Valley College and the Rockford Rescue Mission.

A memorial service will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Sunset Funeral Home, 8801 N. Alpine Road, Machesney Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Snodgrass’ name to the Rockford Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
Wire Fraud charges
Two Kentucky men indicted in Illinois on wire fraud charges
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Todd Smith was convicted in 2017 of beating his wife, 30-year-old Katrina Smith, to death with...
Todd Smith’s latest attempt at new trial hits roadblock

Latest News

Freeport Police Department vehicle.
Wanted teen arrested five months after Freeport shooting, armed robbery
Assault-style weapons in a gun shop.
Supreme Court won’t put Illinois gun law on hold during court challenge
Photo of Bob Hopkins.
Rockford man becomes nurse at 45-years-old
Five Auburn student-athletes sign letters of intent