Machesney Park village clerk dies after brief illness

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Machesney Park announced Wednesday the death of its village clerk, Robbin Snodgrass.

Snodgrass died May 16, following a brief illness. She is remembered as a longtime public servant, having served two terms as a village trustee in District 1 from 2005-2009 and 2013-2017 before becoming village clerk.

“Robbin’s passing is a tremendous loss for the Village of Machesney Park. During this time of mourning, we honor Robbin for her unwavering dedication to our community,” said Mayor Steve Johnson in a statement.

Prior to becoming an elected official, Snodgrass worked for Rock Valley College and the Rockford Rescue Mission.

A memorial service will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Sunset Funeral Home, 8801 N. Alpine Road, Machesney Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Snodgrass’ name to the Rockford Rescue Mission.

