Lawmakers react after Supreme Court rejects Illinois gun law challenge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to not block the gun law as it goes through appeals is getting mixed reactions from local lawmakers. State Representative Dave Vella (D) and State Senator Andrew Chesney (R) are lawmakers with differing opinions on Illinois’ assault weapons ban. They’re keeping a close eye on its progress through the courts.

“I wish there would be a temporary restraining order and it would be blocked. I think that this is gonna be properly vetted out in the courts and I hope for a favorable ruling,” Chesney said.

“I do think it’s gonna be found constitutional, and I do think it will do something to start the process of curbing violence,” said Vella.

When the ban passed through the legislature, some law enforcement leaders, like Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, called it a violation of the 2nd Amendment, and would not enforce it.

“Their first responsibility is to uphold the constitution, they view it as unconstitutional. I share in that agreement,” Chesney told 23 News.

However, since the Supreme Court says the ban will remain for now, Vella hopes those officers will follow the law. In fact, both politicians say something must be done to stop the violence. For Chesney, it’s investment in mental health services.

“We just don’t simply have the mental health counselors necessary to help people that are struggling,” Chesney said.

For Vella, the first step is banning assault weapons.

“I was in the criminal justice system for a long time, I don’t remember there being this many guns on the streets. We need to start doing something,” he said.

Twelve out of the 21 most deadly mass shootings in the U.S. involved an AR-15, according to Northeastern University’s Mass Killing Database.

The World Health Organization says mental health cases, like anxiety and depression, rose 25% during the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.