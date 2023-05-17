Five Auburn student-athletes sign letters of intent

This comes a day after three additional Auburn students signed NLI’s
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Five more Auburn athletes are headed to the college level as the school held a signing ceremony Tuesday. On the basketball side of things, Adrian Agee will head to RVC, Braden Torrance will compete at Governors State, and Nala Taylor will go to College of DuPage.

Rounding out the quintet, Solaria Jackson will run track at Monmouth College and Jalyn Yakey will play softball at Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa.

RVC Softball earns first-ever trip to NJCAA DII World Series
Guilford, Dixon girls soccer advance in regionals
