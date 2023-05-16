Watch the terrifying moment a tiger shark rammed into a kayak in waters off Oahu

Tiger shark attacks kayaker in waters off Windward Oahu
Tiger shark attacks kayaker in waters off Windward Oahu(Youtube: Hawaii Nearshore Fishing)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An avid fisherman kayaking in waters off Windward Oahu had an extreme close encounter with a tiger shark — and it was all caught on video.

Scott Haraguchi was just two miles off Kualoa Beach when his life flashes before his eyes.

“Ahh a shark rammed me!,” Haraguchi was heard yelling in the video.

It was also posted on social media and garnered hundreds of thousands of views over the weekend.

In the video, a tiger shark can be seen swimming towards the kayak.

Haraguchi explained he heard a “whooshing” sound before seeing a “wide brown thing” on the side of the kayak.

“It kind of sounded like if a fairly large boat was coming at me with its motor off,” he said.

He initially thought it was a turtle. But when Haraguchi realized it was a shark, he said he took his left foot out of the water and kicked at its head.

“I don’t even remember doing that. It was just a reflex. And that may have saved me from getting bitten by that shark.”

The shark eventually let go of the kayak and swam away.

“When I looked at the video hours later, only then was I really terrified,” Haraguchi said.

He estimates the tiger shark was about 10-feet long.

“I was shaking for hours after that, because it was so scary to see how close that shark came to biting my foot.”

Haraguchi remembers the December 2013 tragedy off Maui — a kaya fisherman was killed after he was bit on the foot by a shark.

He said he didn’t have any catch in the water and thinks the attack was a case of mistaken identity.

“I think that the tiger shark thought I was the dead seal,” Haraguchi said.

The 61-year-old from Kaimuki has been fishing for more than 20 years and has a blog called Hawaii Near Shore Fishing.

After this close call, he says be prepared.

“Make sure that all your safety equipment works because if something really really bad happens. You want to get rescued as soon as possible.”

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police say the man was shot in the 200 block of 7th Street and his injuries are...
Police: Two shot on 7th Street in Rockford
Keith and Lynn Williams hope to carry the legacy with a new name
Rockford’s Dari Fair under new ownership
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
23 WIFR Rockford
Programming guide issues resolved; updates underway
Nathan Tauck, 32, of Rockford, will serve time in federal prison for sex crimes against children.
Rockford man sentenced in child exploitation case

Latest News

Chicago Bears and USA Football set to host family football clinic at Sportscore Two
Wire Fraud charges
Two Kentucky men indicted in Illinois on wire fraud charges
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
Brad Roos Appointment
Rockford executive director appointed to statewide boards and commissions