Two Kentucky men indicted in Illinois on wire fraud charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Kentucky men are accused of defrauding investors from across the country, including a Boone County business, out of millions of dollars.

Mark Carroll, 47, of Lexington, Ky., and Luke Curry, 36, of Bowling Green, Ky., face six counts of wire fraud.

Both men were arrested last week in Kentucky and are due in a Winnebago County courtroom at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

Federal prosecutors say in 2018 and 2019 the duo created several limited-liability companies, including Catapult Marketing, LLC and Catapult Funding LLC, and took millions of dollars from victims under false pretenses.

The pair allegedly offered a line of credit in exchange for the victims’ initial deposits of around 20% of the loan.

The victims say they never received the line of credit.

The indictment also outlines fraudulent private loan agreements with false promises to repay the principal and interest at maturity in exchange for the victims’ loan funds.

According to the charges, Carroll and Curry did not pay the guaranteed rates of returns and did not pay the victims in accordance with the terms of their agreements.

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential victims of the alleged fraud schemes associated with the defendants in this case. If you believe you are a potential victim who has not yet been contacted, please email finfraud2023@FBI.GOV or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.