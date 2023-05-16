Todd Smith’s latest attempt at new trial hits roadblock

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The case of convicted murderer Todd Smith was back in a Winnebago County courtroom Tuesday in his latest bid for a new trial.

Smith filed a motion last year, asking the court to grant him more time to file a petition for post-conviction relief, claiming he missed the Aug. 18, 2021, deadline because of difficulties in prison.

Judge Joe McGraw ruled Tuesday that he has no jurisdiction to grant Smith’s request, leaving the 55-year-old to prepare a new petition, which would be his second attempt to prove he did not receive a fair trail in 2017.

Smith was convicted of first-degree murder for beating his wife, Katrina Smith, to death with a baseball bat five years earlier.

And while what’s in Todd Smith’s post-conviction petition relief won’t be known until he files it, stateline residents say they’re not thrilled about revisiting Katrina’s death, and how hundreds of people scoured the area looking for her. They also don’t buy his claim that his trial wasn’t above board.

“If the lawyers and judges all think he got a fair trial, then he should be doing his time,” Rockford resident Dawn Baney said.

Others say the domestic violence component of the case has left lasting scars, especially on those who knew and loved 30-year-old Katrina Smith.

“She has family,” said Domonique Jackson. “She does have family, poeple who love her. And everyone should get what they deserve when they do things like that.”

Todd Smith is currently serving 59 years in prison.

He appealed his conviction in 2017. It was denied.

Smith reported his wife missing on Oct. 23, 2012, claiming that on Oct. 22, she left their Tetterhall Lane home to go shopping and never returned. He joined hundreds of people who searched for Katrina, giving several teary TV interviews, claiming their marriage was “extremely happy.”

Investigators later leaned the couple’s marriage wasn’t the picture of happiness and that Katrina had moved out. A search warrant of the couple’s marital home uncovered several pieces of evidence that made Todd Smith the prime suspect. He was arrested after fishermen found Katrina’s body in the Rock River near Byron.

