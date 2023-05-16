Sunshine returns Tuesday, wild temperature swings to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as crummy as our Mother’s Day was, Monday proved to be a stark contrast.

Temperatures Monday climbed about ten degrees from Sunday’s dismal readings, reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon. We’ll expect to add on another several degrees Tuesday, but there’s an important caveat to discuss.

In the short term, we’ll see increasing clouds this evening and overnight as a storm system passes to our south. Clouds will be quick to leave Tuesday morning, and a mostly sunny sky is to take us through most, if not all of the day. Despite a northwesterly wind blowing, Tuesday’s high temperatures are likely to touch 80° and may even rise into the 80s in spots.

Temperatures will fall sharply late Tuesday afternoon or early Tuesday evening, from the 80s to the 50s in a matter of just a few hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

But as we reach the dinner hour, major changes are on tap, as a cold front is to sweep through the region. This one, unlike the vast majority of those that we experience, will come in from northeast to southwest. It’s to shift our winds to the northeast around the dinner hour, sending temperatures crashing as a result. It’ll also bring with it a thin line of clouds, and perhaps even a stray shower.

A back door cold front, also known as a pneumonia front, will rapidly push inland late Tuesday into Tuesday evening, rapidly dropping temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following the front’s passage, dramatically colder air, which will have spent hours over Lake Michigan’s chilly waters, will spill into our area, dropping temperatures from the 80s to the 50s in a matter of just a couple hours. Northeasterly winds gusting up to 20mph will add insult to injury.

These fronts have been given the name pneumonia fronts, as they have the capability of catching people by surprise with such significant temperature crashes, which can result in sickness for those caught unprepared.

Wednesday is to feature wall-to-wall sunshine, and while an easterly breeze isn’t ideal for warming to take place, it shouldn’t be difficult to see temperatures reach the lower 70s.

Sunshine will dominate Wednesday, though easterly winds will keep temperatures in seasonable territory. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much more substantial warming is to occur on Thursday, as winds shift to the south on the back side of a Canadian high pressure system. Temperatures Thursday should reach the middle to upper 70s.

Sunshine and southerly winds will contribute to solid warming on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another cold front is to approach either late Thursday night or Friday, bringing our next chance for showers and storms. It’s really our one and only substantial chance for wet weather in the week ahead. Depending on the timing of the frontal passage, a shower or two may linger into the very early Saturday, though the vast majority of the weekend looks to be dry and very, very pleasant.

Friday looks to feature, by far, the best chances for showers and storms in and around the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to gradually warm in the longer range portion of our forecast, as a steady string of 80s appears to kick off sometime early next week.

