RVC softball run-rules Madison to advance to Region IV championship
Rock Valley will face Madison again Tuesday with a shot to advance to the NJCAA DII National Tournament
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The eight-time reigning NJCAA DIII National Champion Rock Valley is now one step closer to their first ever DII tournament appearance after knocking off Madison College 9-1 in five innings Monday in the NJCAA Region IV DII Tournament semifinal.
