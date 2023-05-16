Rockford executive director appointed to statewide boards and commissions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A longtime Rockford non profit executive director is one of four appointments to various statewide boards and commissions.

Governor J.B. Pritzker names Brad Roos to the Clean Energy Jobs and Justice Fund on Monday. Roos serves as the head of the Zion development corporation and leads all aspects of neighborhood development work primarily in Rockford’s midtown district.

Prior to joining Zion, Roos was acting chief operating officer of a small non-profit that served the Champaign-Urbana area.

