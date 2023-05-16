Mom, son caught street racing at 80 mph on Mother’s Day, police say

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their...
Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.(Fresno Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) – While most people spend Mother’s Day having brunch or dinner together, one mother and son in California spent the day street racing illegally, police said.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on two vehicles racing on Shaw Avenue, which has a speed limit of 40 mph.

Both vehicles were clocked at traveling more than 80 mph, traveling side by side, dangerously weaving around other vehicles in the road, police said.

When officers pulled the vehicles over, they found that the drivers were mother and son.

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.

Their identities were not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police say the man was shot in the 200 block of 7th Street and his injuries are...
Police: Two shot on 7th Street in Rockford
Keith and Lynn Williams hope to carry the legacy with a new name
Rockford’s Dari Fair under new ownership
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
23 WIFR Rockford
Programming guide issues resolved; updates underway
Nathan Tauck, 32, of Rockford, will serve time in federal prison for sex crimes against children.
Rockford man sentenced in child exploitation case

Latest News

FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. YouTube is great...
YouTube’s recommendations send violent and graphic gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds
Save money on your monthly utilities
Save money on your monthly utilities
Save money on your monthly utilities
Investigators in New Mexico have yet to identify the gunman in a fatal random shooting spree....
Investigators looks for motive in New Mexico shooting spree
Gregory Becker, former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, testifies to a Senate Banking, Housing, and...
Bank execs blame panicked depositors for Silicon Valley, Signature failures, but senators blame them