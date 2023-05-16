Local Rockford executive director appointed to statewide boards and comissions

A longtime Rockford non profit executive director is one of four appointments to various statewide boards and commissions.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker names Brad Roos to the Clean Energy Jobs and Justice Fund on Monday. Roos serves as the head of the Zion development corporation and leads all aspects of neighborhood development work primarily in Rockford’s midtown district.

Prior to joining Zion, Roos was acting chief operating officer of a small non-profit that served the Champaign-Urbana area.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith and Lynn Williams hope to carry the legacy with a new name
Rockford’s Dari Fair under new ownership
Rockford police say the man was shot in the 200 block of 7th Street and his injuries are...
Police: Two shot on 7th Street in Rockford
Downtown Rockford continues to see economic development.
‘Great Downtown Open House’ showcases Rockford development
23 WIFR Rockford
Programming guide issues resolved; updates underway
Nathan Tauck, 32, of Rockford, will serve time in federal prison for sex crimes against children.
Rockford man sentenced in child exploitation case

Latest News

Brad Roos Appointment
Brad Roos appointment
Employers are looking for students who can adapt to different situations
Experts say labor market is strong for recent college graduates
Employers are looking for students who can adapt to different situations
Experts say labor market is strong for recent college graduates
Joy Sellers was sworn in as a member of the Freeport City Council Monday, May 15, 2023, at City...
New Freeport City Council member eager to eliminate blight