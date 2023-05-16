IceHogs sign OHL standout F Ryan Gagnier

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the offseason rolls on for the Rockford IceHogs, the team added a new member to the team for the 2023-24 season.

On Monday the team announced the signing of 20-year-old F Ryan Gagnier out of the OHL. The Canadian will head to Rockford on a one-year deal along with an interesting list of accolades.

Gagnier was named the Eastern Conference’s hardest worker in a 2022-23 OHL coaches poll. He was also voted second in the conference as both the best defensive forward and penalty killer. Last year the Tecumseh, Ontario native racked up 69 points (31G, 38A) in 66 regular season games for the Generals.

