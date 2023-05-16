Experts stress online safety to protect kids from predators

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Online predators will use anything they can as a means to exploit minors, and with the increase of social media use by school-age kids, experts say teaching them how to spot warning signs is the first step to staying safe.

In 2022, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s tip line received more than 32 million reports of child sexual exploitation, a number that climbs each year. It’s an issue that Illinois law enforcement is trying to fix.

“Having children at home is a direct motivator for why I do this, and I think I speak for every single person that wears a badge and does these investigations,” Joshua Heer, a sergeant with Illinois State Police, says.

Heer shares that a partnership between agencies, state police, and the Attorney General’s Office helped increase the number of arrests for those committing child sex crimes by increasing the manpower to investigate crimes of this nature.

“We’ve got 13 agencies within the 12 counties (in Illinois) that have provided us with over 20 investigators. They do this, in addition to what they do every day,” he said.

However, although the reactiveness is showing results, Emily Mulder with the Family Online Safety Institute, says it’s important to be proactive when it comes to helping your children understand what dangers can be lurking online.

“It really underscores the importance of having that conversation. At least having a baseline understanding of what their activities are. The same way that you know you’d wanna have an understanding offline of what they’re doing and who their friends are,” she said.

Mulder says not to prevent children from going online, but to inform them of what to do if they come across something that feels unsafe.

“Help a child understand that they also have instincts. That if they feel like the situation isn’t right they should follow those instincts. Tell a parent about it, stop having a conversation with that person,” Mulder told 23 News.

Some warning signs to look out for if your child does become a victim of sexual exploitation are a change in their behavior, whether they become more sensitive, distant or moody. This could be typical teenage behavior, but that’s why it’s important to talk with your kids.

Anyone looking to report child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The website also has materials on how to educate parents and children on what dangers could be a click away.

