Chicago Bears and USA Football set to host family football clinic at Sportscore Two

The event is set to run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20
(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - As football season remains months away, the Rockford Park District along with the Chicago Bears and USA Football have weekend plans for the stateline.

The three organizations will host a free Blitz event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Sportscore Two in Loves Park. USA Football’s Blitz events take place across the country through August.

After the fan fest opens at 8:30, the event will hold a co-ed “first down” clinic for those ages 5-14 from 9-11 a.m. and then will hold a clinic for girls-only “first down” clinic for athletes grades 6-12 from 10-12 p.m.

Along with the clinics, the event will also have an obstacle course, inflatables, a photo booth, a DJ and more.

