Workweek to begin on much quieter, milder note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When it comes to our weather, Stateline moms have gotten a bit of a raw deal these past several Mother’s Days.

During a mealtime conversation Sunday afternoon, the topic of seemingly constantly dreary, cool Mother’s Days came up. I decided to put on my investigative cap, and there’s some real validity to that claim. Sunday’s 62° high temperature marked the sixth consecutive Mother’s Day to come in with a high temperature below 70°, and the rain certainly didn’t make things any better.

Thankfully, the rain is, for the most part, behind us. From here on out, only a stray sprinkle or a few pockets of drizzle are possible, though they’re far from a guarantee. Clouds should hold on, though, for most of the rest of the night.

Rain will be done by midnight, though a few drizzly pockets may remain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are likely to remain stubbornly intact early in the day Monday, though a few limited peeks of sunshine are possible as we progress through the morning hours.

A good deal of cloudiness is expected early in the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Partial sunshine is far more likely to emerge once we reach the noon hour and in the hours to follow. Despite a still-persistent northeasterly wind, sunshine’s presence should be enough to allow temperatures to reach the lower to middle 70s.

Mixed sunshine should begin to appear by midday Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies will be partly cloudy for the afternoon and evening hours Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to return Monday night into early Tuesday morning as another storm system approaches from the southwest. While most, if not all precipitation from this storm system is to bypass us to the south, a stray sprinkle or light shower can’t be entirely ruled out along and south of Interstate 88.

Clouds return overnight into early Tuesday as a storm system passes to our south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds may be with us to start our Tuesday, but improvements should soon follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds should rather quickly give way to sunshine Tuesday, and temperatures will quickly warm in the process, albeit temporarily. A “back door” cold front will push inland from Lake Michigan late in the afternoon, quickly shifting winds from the west/northwest to the northeast, sending temperatures crashing from the upper 70s to the lower 60s in a matter of just a few hours. It may even touch off an isolated shower in a spot or two, though those chances appear to be rather paltry, at best.

A good deal of sunshine is likely Tuesday afternoon, though a few afternoon clouds may appear as a front passes through the region. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Canadian high pressure is to then settle in Wednesday, resulting in a day of wall-to-wall sunshine, and while temperatures are to be cooler in comparison to Tuesday, the forecast high of 72° is right on par with where we should find ourselves on May 17.

Sunshine is due back in Wednesday, though slightly cooler temperatures are likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, the pattern beyond looks to be consistently mild and, for the most part, dry. Aside from the very small shower chance Tuesday afternoon, the only other rain chance of note would come Thursday afternoon or Thursday night, perhaps extending into early Friday, and, to be clear, these chances are HARDLY a slam dunk! There are some computer model solutions, and reliable ones at that, suggesting we may be dry for at least the next week!

Rain chances appear to be quite limited through this workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quickly glancing ahead at next weekend, all signs point to it being a winner, with sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 70s both Saturday and Sunday. It’s never too early to start making those outdoor plans, as there’s certainly no shortage of options out there!

Overall, the weather should be conducive for a whole host of outdoor activities. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

