Travel experts: Memorial Day will be busy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re planning on getting out of town this coming Memorial Day weekend, expect a lot of people. Whether you’re driving, flying, boating or floating, AAA representatives are expecting the number of travelers to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

More than two million Illinoisans and more than 42 million Americans expect to travel at least 50 miles over the busy weekend. That’s a 7% increase from last year. Air travel will also be up 11% from last year. Experts say more people are comfortable taking that vacation they put off because of COVID-19. Molly Hart, of AAA, urges travelers to take precautions before packing their suitcases.

“We anticipate over 350,000 calls for roadside assistance. So what we recommend is even before you get in the car , make sure you have it checked. The battery, the coolants, and everything else you need. Windshield wipers, topping off your windshield fluids,” she said.

If you’re planning on traveling at all in the summer months, book now, and try to book early travel times. The later in the day, the busier the highway or airport. Plus, the later you book, the more expensive it is.

That rule can also be applied if you are thinking of what time to drive on Memorial Day weekend.

“The roads are gonna be busy this Memorial Day weekend and the worst times to get in he car on Thursday and Friday is from 3-6. Also the busiest times on Monday are gonna be from 12-3 and Tuesday from 4-6,″ Hart said.

All in all, this Memorial Day weekend could be the third busiest Memorial Day Holiday period since 2000, and that’s just calculating how many people have booked so far, and not the people who will book last minute.

