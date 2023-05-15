Three Auburn student-athletes sign NLI’s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Auburn’s Amy Park, Jillian Shriver, and Ursula Koch will all take their talents to the college level next year as all three signed their letters of intent Monday.

Park will enlist in the Air Force Academy where she’ll study engineering and play tennis. Shriver will head west to Cornell College in Iowa where’ll study molecular biology and biochemistry while playing soccer. Finally, Ursula will head east to Massachusetts to be a distance swimmer while studying in sustainable community development.

