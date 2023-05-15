Three Auburn student-athletes sign NLI’s

All three will take their talents outside the state of Illinois
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Auburn’s Amy Park, Jillian Shriver, and Ursula Koch will all take their talents to the college level next year as all three signed their letters of intent Monday.

Park will enlist in the Air Force Academy where she’ll study engineering and play tennis. Shriver will head west to Cornell College in Iowa where’ll study molecular biology and biochemistry while playing soccer. Finally, Ursula will head east to Massachusetts to be a distance swimmer while studying in sustainable community development.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith and Lynn Williams hope to carry the legacy with a new name
Rockford’s Dari Fair under new ownership
Rockford police say the man was shot in the 200 block of 7th Street and his injuries are...
Police: Two shot on 7th Street in Rockford
Downtown Rockford continues to see economic development.
‘Great Downtown Open House’ showcases Rockford development
Landon Jaski won his first career MMA fight in March and now qualified for the Youth MMA...
12-year-old MMA fighter to appear on national stage
One local mother takes the pain of losing her two sons to murder, and channels it into helping...
Rockford mother who loses sons to murder helps others cope

Latest News

Stillman Valley girls soccer rallies to beat Winnebago in regional final
Stillman Valley girls soccer rallies to beat Winnebago in regional final
Midway Village Museum hosts ‘Peaches Playdate’
Midway Village Musuem hosts ‘Peaches Playdate’
Winnebago girls track and field captures sixth-straight sectional title
Winnebago girls track and field captures sixth-straight sectional title
Byron girls soccer puts together 6-0 shutout to claim second-straight regional title
Byron girls soccer puts together 6-0 shutout to claim second-straight regional title