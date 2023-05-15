Rockford man sentenced in child exploitation case

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man will spend time in federal prison for sex crimes against children.

Nathan Tauck, 32, is sentenced to 36 years followed by a lifetime of court-supervised release. He’s also ordered to pay $60,000 in restitution to the victims of the crimes.

In 2015, Tauck admitted in a plea agreement that he persuaded and coerced a minor to engage in sexual conduct to produce child sexual abuse material that he shared online. He admitted to having more than 600 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Afterwards, he moved to Europe and later to China, where he worked as a teacher while possessing and distributing child pornography.

In China, he shared the child sex abuse material with another person, and told them he wanted to purchase an infant with the intent of sexually abusing the child.

He was detained in 2018 and extradited during an investigation by Homeland Security and Chinese authorities.

