Programming guide problems? Here’s how to catch up on missed shows

23 WIFR Rockford
23 WIFR Rockford(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 WIFR is troubleshooting an issue with its on-air program guide on cable, satellite and streaming services.

Some viewers say their digital programming guide shows 23 WIFR as “off air.”

Regularly scheduled programming is airing on these services, however, the guide does not show the broadcasting schedule, or let viewers record shows.

We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Viewers can catch up on missed shows through on-demand services, Paramount + or CBS.com.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith and Lynn Williams hope to carry the legacy with a new name
Rockford’s Dari Fair under new ownership
7th Street shooting leaves man in critical condition
Downtown Rockford continues to see economic development.
‘Great Downtown Open House’ showcases Rockford development
Landon Jaski won his first career MMA fight in March and now qualified for the Youth MMA...
12-year-old MMA fighter to appear on national stage
One local mother takes the pain of losing her two sons to murder, and channels it into helping...
Rockford mother who loses sons to murder helps others cope

Latest News

Nathan Tauck, 32, of Rockford, will serve time in federal prison for sex crimes against children.
Rockford man sentenced in child exploitation case
7th Street shooting leaves man in critical condition
Keith and Lynn Williams hope to carry the legacy with a new name
Rockford’s Dari Fair under new ownership
Keith and Lynn Williams hope to carry the legacy with a new name
Rockford’s Dari Fair under new ownership