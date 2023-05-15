Programming guide problems? Here’s how to catch up on missed shows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 WIFR is troubleshooting an issue with its on-air program guide on cable, satellite and streaming services.

Some viewers say their digital programming guide shows 23 WIFR as “off air.”

Regularly scheduled programming is airing on these services, however, the guide does not show the broadcasting schedule, or let viewers record shows.

We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Viewers can catch up on missed shows through on-demand services, Paramount + or CBS.com.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.