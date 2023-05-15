Programming guide issues resolved; updates underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An issue with the 23 WIFR on-air program guide is resolved but could take time to update on cable, satellite and streaming services.

Some digital programming guides show 23 WIFR as “off air.”

While the issue has been addressed, it may take around 24 hours for the guides to update.

Regularly scheduled programming is airing on these services, however, the guide does not show the broadcasting schedule, or let viewers record shows.

Viewers can catch up on missed shows through on-demand services, Paramount + or CBS.com.

