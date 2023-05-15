Police: Two shot on 7th Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is in the hospital with critical injuries Monday after an overnight shooting.

Rockford police say a 41-year-old was shot several times just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the call at JJ’s Bar & Slots, 215 7th St. in Rockford and found the shooting victim in critical condition.

While officers were on the scene, a 39-year-old man, walked into a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm. The 39-year-old man told officers he was shot near 7th Street and 2nd Avenue in Rockford, but would not share any other information.

Police are investigating the shooting, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.