New Freeport City Council member eager to eliminate blight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Freeport’s city council members is eager to get started after being sworn in Monday night at City Hall.

Ald.-at-Large Joy Sellers (D), says she is all for recent developments that have improved downtown. The longtime business owner says she is ready to start giving more attention to other areas.

“We aren’t seeing a building up of our residential areas,” she said.

According to Sellers, building up neighborhoods may mean tearing some things down–blighted properties that cannot be saved.

“I’m hoping that I can bring [change] back to this city and revitalize it in some kind of way because I know what this neighborhood used to look like because I lived here,” Sellers said.

Freeport neighborhoods would be better places, Sellers says, if landlords were held to higher standards, and roads were maintained. Residents agree.

“It would be great to help out the others and not always just going back to the same areas where it seems like they just keep upgrading things,” said Joe’s Pizza owner Becky Valenti.

Sellers was one of four Black council members sworn in Monday night. She says she’s honored to be on a panel that’s a true representation of the community.

“To have three Black strong women,” she said, “it makes me proud to know that I’m with them.”

Valenti is also happy to see fresh faces at City Hall.

“It just goes to show that we’re growing,” She said. “And that’s a good thing. Diversity is a good thing.”

Sellers defeated incumbent Troy Barr for her city council seat. Barr was appointed to the role in September 2022, when Jim Berberet resigned.

The other new alders who were sworn in Monday are Rachel Simmons, Cecilia Stacy, Larry Sanders and Tom Klemm.

