Friday Night Flix rolls out 2023 movie line-up

This summer's line up includes three movies that your entire family can enjoy.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pack up the lawn chairs and blankets and head down to Davis Park in Rockford to reserve your spot!

The exciting movie line-up for the 2023 Friday Night Flix summer season is announced Monday:

  • June 2: “Tangled”
  • July 7: “Sonic The Hedgehog 2″ sponsored by Mayor Tom McNamara and the city of Rockford
  • August 4: “Minions: Rise of Gru”

“We are excited to bring back a well-loved community event this summer! Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy these free Friday Night Flix events in the heart of downtown Rockford,” Gretchen Gilmore, general manager for ASM Global Rockford, states.

The series features large-screen movies that the entire community can enjoy with an 8:30 p.m. start time on the south lawn of Davis Park. Movies will play on the first Friday of each month with free admission, fun activities for kids and local food trucks serving moviegoers all night long!

Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are welcome.



