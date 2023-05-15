Deputies find 1.5K grams of cocaine in woman’s fake rubber pregnancy belly, sheriff says

Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom) were arrested and charged with trafficking...
Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom) were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WANF/Gray News) – A traffic stop in South Carolina ended in an unusual discovery and two arrests.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a vehicle along I-85 and found a man and a woman, who appeared to be pregnant, in the car.

When deputies talked to the couple, officials said they gave conflicting stories about the woman’s due date.

Eventually, deputies said the woman took off running, and drugs began to fall from her body and onto the ground.

Once she was caught, deputies discovered she was wearing a fake rubber pregnancy belly, which was stuffed with more than 1,500 grams of cocaine.

Both the man and the woman, identified as Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem, were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

