‘Bored Teachers Comedy Tour’ heads to Rockford’s Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teachers everywhere need a night of laughter and the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is the perfect fix. Call your teacher besties and come burn off some of that stress this school year has been dumping on you!

Some of the funnies teacher-comedians will deliver the laughs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Local pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, then opens to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19.

With over 5 million followers across social media and more than 20 million monthly views on their viral comedy videos, you won’t want to miss this tour!

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the BMO Center box office, or by calling 815-968-5222.

Visit coronadopac.org for more details about the show!

