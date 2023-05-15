7th Street shooting leaves man in critical condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is in the hospital with critical injuries Monday after an overnight shooting.

Rockford Police say the man was shot in the 200 block of 7th street, and they say his injuries are life-threatening.

The shooting was announced just after midnight. Police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

