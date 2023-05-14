YWCA helps families and women get resource access

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area organizations and officials’ partner for a resource fair to make it easier for women and families to get access to certain services available to them.

More than two dozen representatives from businesses government and support service organizations participated in Saturday’s event. Those who attended get access a myriad of resources, including how to pay their utility bills, child services and how to develop skills for future job opportunities. This one stop shop ensures everyone in the community has equal access to these resources.

“You don’t have to dial a toll-free number and wait online. You can get instant information here and hopefully people will arrive here today with some issues we can resolve to keep their power on,” said George Gaulrapp, ComEd external affairs manager.

