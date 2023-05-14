Rockford’s Dari Fair under new ownership

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local ice cream shop continues to operate the same way everyone loves but one big change is coming this summer.

Rockford’s iconic Dari Fair, soon to be Willyums Dari Fair, is under new ownership. The owners say customers should not worry about the direction of the business.

Lynn and Keith Williams say their goal is to keep Willyums Dari Fair as true to the original as possible while adding opportunities to give back to the community.

“I just want to continue the legacy of Dari Fair,” said owner Lynn Williams.

Rockford natives Lynn and Keith Williams are the new owners of Dari Fair on Kilburn Avenue. Keith said he bought the shop after seeing an ad on Facebook around the same time he was looking for a food truck for his catering business.

“This has been his dream for a long time and he’s finally making it a reality,” Lynn said.

Keith says his number one goal for Willyums Dari Fair is to give back to the community including giving first responders discounts, sponsoring a sports team and hosting events.

“Give us a try because not only are we trying to keep the footprint it’s been but to make it even better,” Keith said.

Keith says though there are many benefits of running a small business, he’s most looking forward to serving the customers.

“Meeting new people and seeing a smile on their face when their satisfied with their food,” Keith said.

Keith says Dari Fair’s previous owners Kevin and Diane Hilby are very supportive of the Williams. They even still stop by to help the two run the business successfully.

“We have to break down and clean the ice cream machines,” Keith said. “We close at 9, so they got here at 9 but it took until 1 o’clock. I mean how many people would do that for you if you’re, you know, buying their business?”

Lynn says she loves going to work and seeing her husband in his element.

“My favorite part is watching him in a daily basis getting in there and hustle and get these orders out in a timely matter,” Lynn said.

The Williams are hiring for the 2023 season. They are especially looking for someone who can run the grills.

Though Dari Fair is already open for the season, Willyums Dari Fair’s grand opening will be June 10.

