Mothers Day brunch showcases women's business

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -A Mother’s Day luncheon was hosted by State Representative Maurice West to show appreciation and thanks to all mothers.

West says this luncheon is a way to celebrate mothers while showing them there are business out there who want them to succeed. He says the demand for the event was so high that the event reached it’s capacity of 200 guests within five days of registration.

“That’s what I want to make sure they walked away with, you know, that there are some things, there are people who value them, there’s things to do in this community and there’s people out there and organizations out there that want to help me,” said West who is the, 67th District Illinois State Representative.

