Midway Village Musuem hosts ‘Peaches Playdate’

The event allowed young stateline athletes to practice with the Peaches
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As summer comes into view, so do the Rockford Peaches as the team celebrates its 80th anniversary this year.

On Saturday the Midway Village Museum, along with A League of Our Own WWII Girls Baseball Living History League, hosted “Peaches Playdate.”

“We’re going to be inviting some of the young ladies to play some ball with us for a bit, do some hitting, running catching, all that fun stuff,” Living History League Manager Rebecca Tulloch said.

Tulloch said the League can always use new members as they hold events and reenactments across the summer.

“We’re always looking for players, we take any age, if you have any ball-playing experience we’re more about the history and having fun,” Tulloch said.

You can learn more about the group here.

Kayleigh's Saturday forecast - 05/13/2023
Winnebago girls track and field captures sixth-straight sectional title
Landon Jaski won his first career MMA fight in March and now qualified for the Youth MMA...
12-year-old MMA fighter to appear on national stage
Landon Jaski won his first career MMA fight in March and now qualified for the Youth MMA...
