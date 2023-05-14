Midway Village Musuem hosts ‘Peaches Playdate’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As summer comes into view, so do the Rockford Peaches as the team celebrates its 80th anniversary this year.

On Saturday the Midway Village Museum, along with A League of Our Own WWII Girls Baseball Living History League, hosted “Peaches Playdate.”

“We’re going to be inviting some of the young ladies to play some ball with us for a bit, do some hitting, running catching, all that fun stuff,” Living History League Manager Rebecca Tulloch said.

Tulloch said the League can always use new members as they hold events and reenactments across the summer.

“We’re always looking for players, we take any age, if you have any ball-playing experience we’re more about the history and having fun,” Tulloch said.

You can learn more about the group here.

