Klehm Aboretum introduces a new pond to their Botanical Gardens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Klehm Arboretum welcomes the community to it’s new pond, just in time for people to enjoy the outdoors.

The arboretum hosts a ribbon cutting for the ribbon Saturday for the Bradley and Georgianne Gummow entry waterway, A waterfall, terrace landscape and patio are just some of the things people will see that go along with this pond.

The Rockford chamber of commerce helped make this possible and an ambassador from the chamber says this pond is more than 30 years in the making.

“It is one of the first things you see. It’s phenomenal place to enjoy the scenery, to reflect, sit on the benches, enjoy the landscape. We couldn’t be happier,” said Alex Mills, who is the executive director of Klehm Arboretum.

“Great for anyone that’s visiting the Botanical Gardens, specifically weddings. When bride and grooms and wedding guests are coming in, they have a beautiful view of what Klehm has to offer,” said Josh Beigel, an ambassador for the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.