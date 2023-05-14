Klehm Aboretum introduces a new pond to their Botanical Gardens

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Klehm Arboretum welcomes the community to it’s new pond, just in time for people to enjoy the outdoors.

The arboretum hosts a ribbon cutting for the ribbon Saturday for the Bradley and Georgianne Gummow entry waterway, A waterfall, terrace landscape and patio are just some of the things people will see that go along with this pond.

The Rockford chamber of commerce helped make this possible and an ambassador from the chamber says this pond is more than 30 years in the making.

“It is one of the first things you see. It’s phenomenal place to enjoy the scenery, to reflect, sit on the benches, enjoy the landscape. We couldn’t be happier,” said Alex Mills, who is the executive director of Klehm Arboretum.

“Great for anyone that’s visiting the Botanical Gardens, specifically weddings. When bride and grooms and wedding guests are coming in, they have a beautiful view of what Klehm has to offer,” said Josh Beigel, an ambassador for the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One local mother takes the pain of losing her two sons to murder, and channels it into helping...
Rockford mother who loses sons to murder helps others cope
Arrest made
Rockford man accused of multiple sex crimes against children
Arrest made
Janesville woman faces child neglect, drug charges
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Christopher Florence, 34, of Franklin Grove, faces five counts of possession of child...
Franklin Grove man charged with possession of child pornography

Latest News

Bloomfest
Bloomfest highlights vendors and handmade goods
Health is wealth luncheon
Health is Wealth luncheon helps women with their health
Downtown Rockford continues to see economic development.
‘Great Downtown Open House’ showcases Rockford development
Botanical Gardens gets new pond
New pond at the Botanicals Gardens