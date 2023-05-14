Health is Wealth luncheon helps women with their health

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Molina Healthcare hosts it’s second annual Health is Wealth Mother’s Day luncheon.

Dozens who showed up to the event heard presentations on breast cancer and mental health in women. Organizers want an event for women to not only celebrate Mother’s Day but balance our lives.

“We have decided to do something that is beneficial to the community, something to give back to our members and other community partners and other individuals we work with to get them out, have a beautiful day and have some health education behind it,” said Erika Hannah with Molina Healthcare.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One local mother takes the pain of losing her two sons to murder, and channels it into helping...
Rockford mother who loses sons to murder helps others cope
Arrest made
Rockford man accused of multiple sex crimes against children
Arrest made
Janesville woman faces child neglect, drug charges
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Christopher Florence, 34, of Franklin Grove, faces five counts of possession of child...
Franklin Grove man charged with possession of child pornography

Latest News

Botanical Gardens gets new pond
Klehm Aboretum introduces a new pond to their Botanical Gardens
Bloomfest
Bloomfest highlights vendors and handmade goods
Downtown Rockford continues to see economic development.
‘Great Downtown Open House’ showcases Rockford development
Botanical Gardens gets new pond
New pond at the Botanicals Gardens