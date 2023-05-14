Health is Wealth luncheon helps women with their health

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Molina Healthcare hosts it’s second annual Health is Wealth Mother’s Day luncheon.

Dozens who showed up to the event heard presentations on breast cancer and mental health in women. Organizers want an event for women to not only celebrate Mother’s Day but balance our lives.

“We have decided to do something that is beneficial to the community, something to give back to our members and other community partners and other individuals we work with to get them out, have a beautiful day and have some health education behind it,” said Erika Hannah with Molina Healthcare.

