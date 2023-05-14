‘Great Downtown Open House’ showcases Rockford development

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The heart of the city was the talk of the town Saturday as more than 20 businesses offered extended hours to showcase how downtown Rockford is still seeing major economic development.

The Great Downtown Open House saw shops, galleries, restaurants, and housing complexes on full display.

Those businesses have represented the evolution of downtown Rockford, an area of the city that only a decade ago, was just starting to become the entertainment district it is today.

“Downtown is moving from having furniture stores and clothing stores on every block to having something different,” said Kalup Griffis, a barista at Inzombia Coffee. “When you cross the street, there’s going to be a completely different environment, completely different people that you’re going to meet.”

Downtown’s varying landscape is the result of a multi-pronged strategy with business and a growing housing stock at the center that continues to reshape the city’s urban core.

“With all these new apartments going up and a lot more people moving down here and just being in this area more often, you’re starting see more regulars on a daily basis,” Griffis said.

Saturday’s open house is also an example of how city leaders are keeping a promise to replace the On the Waterfront Labor Day music festival that ended in 2012 after 29 years with several equally enriching things to do.

”A lot of these events like this that focus on the downtown and focus on our smaller shops–our independent businesses–showcases that we have things to offer year round,” said GEM owner Sarah Reed-McNamara.

According to those who explore the city say even after a global pandemic, that focus is paying off.”

I like downtown,” said Rockford resident Christina Dover. “I hang out downtown Rockford all the time. There’s a lot of different, unique places.”

Gracie Foss lives in Roscoe but spends a lot of her free time in the Forest City.”

I feel like downtown Rockford is full of a bunch of great restaurants—Vintage, Woodfire, Prairie Street,” Foss said. “I feel like all the restaurants here are just amazing, and the Rockford IceHogs, too. It’s fun to go.”

The Great Downtown Open House was organized by The Element, the Rockford nonprofit responsible for Food Truck Fest, Vegan Fest and Second Saturdays.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.