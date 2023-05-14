Get ready for a rainy Mother’s Day, but it won’t last long

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain is set to produce in the early hours of Mother’s Day and come down on the heavier side the entire morning into the afternoon.

Highs today in the 70s which made for a mild day with the sun out and winds on the calmer end. The night will grow more cool as we get further into the night.

As we make our way into Sunday, temperatures will decline as dew points rise however, creating a muggy, rainy Mother’s Day. Rain will begin around three in the morning and continue heavy until the early afternoon. This could cause issues for anyone with Mother’s Day plans that may have to travel or be outside. Prepare yourself ahead of time if you are going to be travelling. Having a jacket will be necessary because of the cooler temperatures and an umbrella as well.

The remainder of Sunday will be dry and clear as the rain begins to die down around seven in the evening. The rest of the night going into Monday will remain rain free and clear. Temperatures will still be cool but the humidity will also be on the decline.

Monday and Tuesday are set to be not only sunny and warmer days, but dry as well with no activity to occur.

