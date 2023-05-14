Bloomfest highlights vendors and handmade goods

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents who took advantage of Saturdays nice weather may have stopped by the first Bloomfest hosted by Womanspace.

The event features handmade goods, vendors a plant sale and more. Organizers want to highlight the services it offers for women, men and kids through creative artists and health. They also aim to highlight local vendors in and out of Rockford.

“We were looking for something to engage the community with. Womanspace has been around since the 1970′s in Rockford but it’s very small community in Rockford that knows about it, so we really wanted to highlight all the beautiful things we have here,” Audrey Falzone, Womanspace board member.

“Getting to hear people say ‘oh my gosh I love that piece’ or ‘this piece reminds me of’ and seeing people walking around with all these goods from local vendors. It warms my hear,” said Green Goodies, a vendor that came from Madison, Wisconsin to join Bloomfest.

