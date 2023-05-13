Winnebago girls track and field captures sixth-straight sectional title

Rockford Christian and Oregon would round out the top three at the Winnebago Sectional
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After a slow start due to weather, Winnebago got off and running Friday night to capture another sectional title.

Final Results:

1. Winnebago - 141

2. Rockford Christian - 92.5

3. Oregon - 89.5

4. Forreston - 88

5. Lutheran - 65

6. Lena-Winslow - 44

7. Dakota - 41

8. Harvest Chrisitan Academy - 33

9. Byron - 32.5

10. Stockton - 29

11. North Boone - 20

12. Alden-Hebron - 12

12. Du-Pec - 8

14. Hinckley-Big Rock - 3.5

