Winnebago girls track and field captures sixth-straight sectional title
Rockford Christian and Oregon would round out the top three at the Winnebago Sectional
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After a slow start due to weather, Winnebago got off and running Friday night to capture another sectional title.
Final Results:
1. Winnebago - 141
2. Rockford Christian - 92.5
3. Oregon - 89.5
4. Forreston - 88
5. Lutheran - 65
6. Lena-Winslow - 44
7. Dakota - 41
8. Harvest Chrisitan Academy - 33
9. Byron - 32.5
10. Stockton - 29
11. North Boone - 20
12. Alden-Hebron - 12
12. Du-Pec - 8
14. Hinckley-Big Rock - 3.5
