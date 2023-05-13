Baby born with rare condition leaves hospital after 511 days

Meet Charleigh, the one-in-a-billion baby who defied all odds and just returned home after 511 days in the hospital.
By Erin Bowling and Gray News staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A baby in Michigan born with a rare condition has gone home after being in the hospital for about 18 months.

Approximately one in every 4,000 babies is born with organs outside their body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of these babies are stillborn, and those who survive face a tough battle in the first 90 days of life.

Charleigh Gatewood was born with this condition.

“We knew that she was coming out with some defects,” her mom Katie Gatewood said.

But still, nothing prepared the Gatewoods for what the doctors discovered after she was born.

“She has literally defied every odd out there,” her father Gary Gatewood said. “She’s gotta be one in a billion at this point.”

Charleigh has four heart defects and other complications. She has been through more than 10 surgeries since she was born.

On Tuesday, after 511 days at the hospital, Charleigh was finally able to go home.

Her parents wanted to find a way to give back and started Snuggles for Charleigh, a drive to donate stuffed animals to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

They were able to donate 1,600 stuffed animals and plan to make it an annual event.

“It’s our intention to do it every year,” Katie Gatewood said.

Her parents have been inspired by Charleigh’s resilience and they’re passing forward a lesson they learned from her.

“She has been on the cusp of leaving us far too many times, only to prove us all wrong, and keep smiling,” Gary Gatewood said.

With more surgeries ahead and an uncertain future, her parents said she never stops smiling. They hope to pass that joy along to others in need.

Snuggles for Charleigh will be a yearly donation drive organized by her family. There is also a GoFundMe to help support the family through the expenses of her condition.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One local mother takes the pain of losing her two sons to murder, and channels it into helping...
Rockford mother who loses sons to murder helps others cope
Arrest made
Rockford man accused of multiple sex crimes against children
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Sasha, pictured above, was 2 years old when she was killed
Two Rockford dog deaths cause pet owner to speak out
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in a car during a visit at a military air base...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic CEO Jenny Black...
North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override showdown
The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado...
One dead after reported tornado in south Texas near U.S.-Mexico border
Police say the officer informed the man that he was going to be detained in connection with the...
Chief: Officers fatally shot man who attacked officer in cruiser